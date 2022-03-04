Watch
Have You Seen Me? 17-year-old Suffolk boy last seen February 28

Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 04, 2022
2022-03-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - News 3 investigators are digging through missing persons reports, highlighting the cases you may know about while bringing light to the ones you may not.

We're making sure all the cases get the exposure they deserve.

So, we are asking: Gave you seen me?

Rashad Lewis, 17, was last seen on February 28, 2022. He's missing out of the City of Suffolk.

He may be wearing a blue jacket with a fur hood, black jeans and camouflage sneakers.

Police say he requires medication and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any idea where Lewis is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

You can also check out our News 3 investigation and all of our missing persons coverage here.

