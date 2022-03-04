Have You Seen Me? 30-year-old man last seen near Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in 2020

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 investigators are digging through missing persons reports, highlighting the cases you may know about while bringing light to the ones you may not.

We're making sure all the cases get the exposure they deserve.

So, we are asking: Have you seen me?

Brett Akers, 30, has been missing since July 1, 2020.

He was last seen wearing blue scrubs and yellow socks with no shoes. Police say he was seen near Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

According to police, he has cuts on his neck that were bandaged, and he may be in need of medical attention.

If you or someone you know has information on Akers's whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

