Have You Seen Me? 78-year-old woman reported missing out of Portsmouth

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 continues its missing persons' coverage in this series, "Have You Seen Me?" News 3 investigators are bringing your attention to three missing persons cases out of our area, highlighting a recent case, an older case and a cold case every Friday.

This is Ruby Skeeter. Portsmouth police tell News 3 the 78-year-old was last seen the morning of Friday, Jan. 7 wearing a black jacket, jeans, and could be barefoot. Police say there are medical concerns related to her disappearance. She is believed to be in the area of London and Constitution in Portsmouth.

If you have any information on Ruby's whereabouts, call your local police department.

