Have You Seen Me? Newport News 15-year-old last seen Dec. 22, is in need of medication

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - News 3 continues its missing persons' coverage in this series, "Have You Seen Me?" News 3 investigators are bringing your attention to three missing persons cases out of our area, highlighting a recent case, an older case and a cold case every Friday.

This is Sean Lewis Jr. He's a 15-year-old missing out of Newport News, and he was last seen on December 22, 2021. According to his missing child report, Sean is 5'7" and weighs about 120 pounds. he may be wearing a black t-shirt and is in need of medication.

News 3

If you have any information on Sean's whereabouts, call your local police department.

Samaritan House also operates a 24/7 crisis hotline for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. That number is (757) 430-2120.

You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

To report a tip of suspected human trafficking activity, you can call 1-866-347-2423.

