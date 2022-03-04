Have You Seen Me? Police believe missing 16-year-old Virginia Beach boy could still be in local area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 investigators are digging through missing persons reports, highlighting the cases you may know about while bringing light to the ones you may not.

We're making sure all the cases get the exposure they deserve.

So, we are asking: Have you seen me?

Antonio Scott, 16, has been missing out of Virginia Beach since October 29, 2020.

Police say they believe he is still in the local area.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you or someone you know has information on his whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

