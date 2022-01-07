Have You Seen Me? Search still on for Keir and Chloe Johnson, Hampton mother and daughter last seen in 2017

HAMPTON, Va. - News 3 continues its missing persons' coverage in this series, "Have You Seen Me?" News 3 investigators are bringing your attention to three missing persons cases out of our area, highlighting a recent case, an older case and a cold case every Friday.

News 3 has shared the cries for help for Keir and Chloe Johnson since they vanished in 2017. The two disappeared after telling family members they were going to the beach in Hampton. Police say they never made it there, and two weeks later, Keir’s abandoned car was found in Newport News.

Keir Johnson is now 39 years old. She's 4'11 and weighs about 140 pounds.

Her daughter, Chloe, would now be 5 years old.

If you have any information on Keir or Chloe's whereabouts, call your local police department.

Samaritan House also operates a 24/7 crisis hotline for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. That number is (757) 430-2120.

You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

To report a tip of suspected human trafficking activity, you can call 1-866-347-2423.

