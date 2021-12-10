Have You Seen Me? Search still ongoing for baby stolen out of Newport News 41 years ago

More than 400 children are missing in Virginia right now, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, but most do not qualify to get an AMBER Alert.

In a series called Have You Seen Me, News 3 Investigator Jessica Larche shows us why.

Why don't all missing children's cases warrant an alert for media coverage? Because many of them are considered runaways. Parents and experts tell us though that it doesn't mean the children aren't in danger.

So, News 3 is taking action to bridge the disparity in coverage for missing children.

This case was found by the investigative team at News 3 by digging through national sites for missing and exploited children.

David Blockett was stolen from his mother as a baby 41 years ago out of Newport News.

News 3 helped get this cold case re-opened years ago, and worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to develop an age progression of what he may look like today.

Saturday, December 11 is the anniversary of his abduction.

The woman who took him posed as a social worker, telling David's mother her name was Marie Kelly and promising she'd bring David back home. That was the last time David's mother held him.

David has a mole in his right ear and birthmarks under his left arm and back. Police believe he was raised by the abductor or sold to another family.

David's case was one of the first highlighted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police have set up a special tip line for David's case. If you have any information, call (757) 446-1350.

Samaritan House also operates a 24/7 crisis hotline for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. That number is (757) 430-2120.

You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

To report a tip of suspected human trafficking activity, you can call 1-866-347-2423.

