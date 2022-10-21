Inmate escapes from Chowan County Jail

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Chowan County, North Carolina, are searching for an inmate who escaped from the jail.

A release from deputies said 47-year-old Russell Jay Heath held a member of the jail staff hostage as a way to escape from the prison. No one was hurt.

Heath is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds, according to authorities. Heath is being held for non-violent financial-related crimes.

Agencies across other states have also been made aware of this escaped inmate, and they're working with Chowan County officials to find him.

Anyone with information on where Heath might be should call the sheriff's office in Chowan County at 252-482-8484.