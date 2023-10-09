Watch Now
Isle of Wight Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 10-year-old girl
Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 09, 2023
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Katlyn Clark has been missing since 6:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the IOW County Sheriff's Office. Her parents woke up this morning to find her missing, and after reviewing home security footage, saw that she left their home on Green Wing Drive in Carrolton through the back.

Katlyn is 4-feet-tall, weighs 80 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair, according to the IOW County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, pajama pants and blue and pink shoes.

The sheriff's office says that Katlyn is not known to suffer from any medical or psychological issues.

Anyone with information about Katlyn's whereabouts should contact the IOW County Sheriff's Office at 757-357-9001 or tpotter@iowso.com.

