James City Co. Police looking for missing senior with cognitive impairment

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — The James City County Police Department is looking for a missing 87-year-old man.

Police said Leland Dingee was last seen on Monday, May 29 just after 11:10 p.m. on Smokehouse Lane. They said he was possibly driving a light green 2010 Subaru Forester with the Virginia license plate XGH-4682. Police added that he was possibly wearing a long-sleeve blue top with white stripes, beige shorts, knee-high socks and blue and orange sneakers.

Dingee is 5’ 9,” weighs 185 pounds, and has curly white hair and blue eyes, according to a senior alert issued by Virginia State Police.

Authorities said he has a cognitive impairment and shared concerns about his disappearance posing a threat to his health and safety.

If you see Dingee or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.

