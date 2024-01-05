Missing 26-year-old considered endangered due to 'medical condition:' Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are asking for help in finding a missing 26-year-old man.

Kristian Richie was last seen around noon on Friday leaving his home in Hampton in a 2017 black Cherokee, according to police. He is 6'2", weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Richie is considered endangered because of a medical condition.

Anyone with information about Richie's whereabouts should call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-347-2500.

