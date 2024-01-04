Missing 65-year-old man has medical needs: Portsmouth Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 65-year-old man.

Jimmy Orlando Carney was last seen on Wednesday around 4 p.m. near the 3100 block of High Street, according to the PPD.

Police say that Carney has the "mental capacity of a 2-year-old."

Carney is 5-feet-tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing gray pants with a black stripe, black tennis shoes, blue jacket and a brown hat that says "moonshiners" on the brim.

He has a project lifesaver bracelet on his arm and is a dialysis patient, according to the PPD.

Anyone with information on Carney's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. People can also submit a tip at the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, at **TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tips" app or at the Crime Line website. Police say that tipsters are never asked to give their names, and if a tip leads to the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.