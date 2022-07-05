Watch Now
NewsInvestigationsHave You Seen Me

Actions

Missing Accomack Co. teen may be in Maryland, sheriff's office says

Payton Lecates .png
Accomack County Sheriff's Office
Payton Lecates
Payton Lecates .png
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 17:12:03-04

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenage boy who was reported missing on July 4.

The sheriff's office says around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Payton Lecates, 15, left his home in the Greenbackville area of the county on foot.

Authorities believe he may be in the West Ocean City/Berlin, Maryland, area.

Lecates is described as a white male who is 5'4" tall and weighs 100 lb. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and a dark-colored baseball cap.

If you have seen Lecates or know where he may be, you're asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. You can also submit a tip through the sheriff's office's website here.

Payton Lecates missing poster

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo