Missing Accomack Co. teen may be in Maryland, sheriff's office says

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenage boy who was reported missing on July 4.

The sheriff's office says around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Payton Lecates, 15, left his home in the Greenbackville area of the county on foot.

Authorities believe he may be in the West Ocean City/Berlin, Maryland, area.

Lecates is described as a white male who is 5'4" tall and weighs 100 lb. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and a dark-colored baseball cap.

If you have seen Lecates or know where he may be, you're asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. You can also submit a tip through the sheriff's office's website here.

