Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for girl last seen in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD CO., Va. — Virginia State Police issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for a girl they believe is traveling alone on foot.

Isabelle Pittera, 11, was last seen Monday, March 18, at 5:30 p.m. on Rockmont Court in North Chesterfield, according to police. She also goes by Izzy, police say.

Virginia State Police

Police shared the following description of Pittera: 4'8" and 160 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a plaid skirt, tie-dye shirt and grey tennis shoes, police added. They said she has bug bite scars on her forearms.

Police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on Pittera's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

