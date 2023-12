NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are looking for a missing, endangered adult.

Henry White was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 7000 block of Antrim Drive in blue blue khakis and a blue shirt, according to the NNPD. He is a Black man, about 5'7" and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say that White is considered endangered due a medical condition.

