Missing, wanted teen last seen Jan 17: Portsmouth Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for a 14-year-old reported runaway.

Jamar Pettaway was last seen on Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Race Street, according to the PPD. He is 5'3", 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue bubble coat with a burgundy hoody underneath.

Police say that that Pettaway is wanted with a detention order out of Suffolk.

Anyone with information about Pettaway's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), the P3 Tips app or at the Portsmouth Crime Line website. Police say that tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court, and if a caller's tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, callers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.