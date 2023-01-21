Watch Now
Newport News looking for 11-year-old boy last seen early Friday morning

Newport News Police Department
Hezekiah Wright, 11
Posted at 10:37 PM, Jan 20, 2023
Police in Newport News are looking for an 11-year-old who was last seen early Friday morning.

Hezekiah Wright was last seen around 6:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Windsor Castle Drive, according to a release from the Newport News Police Department.

Police described Wright as a Black male, who is about 4-foot-11 and weighs about 100 pounds. He may be wearing black jeans, a long-sleeve shirt with a hood, a black winter coat and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone who sees his is asked to call police at 757-247-2500 or 911.

