Newport News police concerned for safety of missing woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing woman.

Family members of Alyssa Auche, 34, last heard from her around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, police say. She voluntarily left the area and hasn't been heard from since, police say.

Newport News Police Department

Police are worried for Auche's safety and believe she's in danger due to the circumstances surrounding her leaving.

Police shared the following description of her: white; 5'2" and 170 lbs.; blonde hair with blue eyes. She's believed to be driving a gray Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia license plates UDG-1026.

Detectives say she might be in Southeastern Virginia or Northeastern North Carolina.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 757-247-2500.

Stay with News 3 for updates.