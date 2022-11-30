Watch Now
Newport News Police looking for man reported missing Nov. 16

Newport News Police Department
Rassoul Smith, 46
Posted at 6:19 PM, Nov 30, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A search is underway for a man who's been missing for two weeks in Newport News.

Police said Rassoul Smith, 46, was reported missing on Nov. 16, after family and friends had not seen or heard from him in three days.

Authorities don't believe Smith is in any danger, but they're concerned because this isn't his usual behavior.

Police said he was last seen on Nov. 13 in the 400 block of Manor Road. He's 6-foot-4 and weighs about 200 pounds. He is balding and has brown eyes with a trimmed beard.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Newport News Police Department Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

