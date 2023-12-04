Newport News police looking for missing woman last seen on Genneys Way

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman last seen in Newport News.

Sheila Bryant, 55, was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Genneys Way, police say. That's in a neighborhood off Warwick Blvd.



Police shared the following description of Bryant: around 5'7" and 130 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; has a rose tattoo on her chest. They say she was last seen wearing a long black jacket with fur around the neck.

Police say she has a medical condition that could put her in danger.

If you see her, call 911 or Newport News police at 757–247–2500.