Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Newport News police looking for missing woman last seen on Genneys Way

Untitled design (7).jpg
Posted at 6:32 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 06:56:55-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman last seen in Newport News.

Sheila Bryant.jpg
Untitled.jpg

Sheila Bryant, 55, was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Genneys Way, police say. That's in a neighborhood off Warwick Blvd.

Police shared the following description of Bryant: around 5'7" and 130 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; has a rose tattoo on her chest. They say she was last seen wearing a long black jacket with fur around the neck.

Police say she has a medical condition that could put her in danger.

If you see her, call 911 or Newport News police at 757–247–2500.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign