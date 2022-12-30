Newport News police looking for woman believed to be 'endangered'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities in Newport News are looking for a person who is considered to be 'endangered.'

Police said Mickayla Martin, 33, was last seen Thursday morning near Mortar Loop.

Martin is considered to be endangered due to a medical condition, police said. Martin may be driving a white, 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Texas license plate number RVG8009.

Police described Martin as a light-skinned Black female, who is 5-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds. She has dark brown hair (long dreadlocks style). She has several tattoos: left and right wrists of “Tres” and “Deja,” and a tattoo on her right shoulder of “Queen.” In addition, she has pierced ears and wears glasses.

Police said Martin's clothing description is unknown.

Anyone who knows where she might be is asked to call police at 757 -247 -2500.