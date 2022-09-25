Newport News Police search for missing 10-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police is searching for a missing 10-year-old.

Police say Mekhi Bivens was last seen walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue approximately at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Mekhi is described as an approximately 4'10" and 70 pounds black male with a medium complexion. He has braids on the top of his head with his hair cut close on the sides last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a cast on his right arm.

Anyone who sees Mekhi or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.