Watch Now
NewsInvestigationsHave You Seen Me

Actions

Newport News Police search for missing 10-year-old

Untitled design (25).jpg
Newport News Police
Untitled design (25).jpg
Posted at 11:35 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 23:35:39-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police is searching for a missing 10-year-old.

Police say Mekhi Bivens was last seen walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue approximately at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Mekhi is described as an approximately 4'10" and 70 pounds black male with a medium complexion. He has braids on the top of his head with his hair cut close on the sides last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a cast on his right arm.

Anyone who sees Mekhi or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events