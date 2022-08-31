Newport News Police search for missing 10-year-old boy last seen near Hines Middle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police need the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say 10-year-old Kye Mayor has been reported missing. Kye is approximately 4’10” and weighs approximately 50 pounds. Police say he is light-skinned and has a short haircut.

He was last seen Wednesday at his residence at 12 Gambol Street wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, khaki shorts, and dark shoes with white soles. Police say Kye was later seen near Hines Middle School around 5 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kye is requested to call either 911 or the non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.

