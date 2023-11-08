Watch Now
Newport News police search for missing woman with medical condition

Newport News Police Department
Posted at 10:12 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 22:12:52-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News police are looking for a missing 34-year-old woman.

Cherita Simons was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, around 3 p.m. at 13200 Aqueduct Drive, according to the NNPD. She was last seen wearing light blue leggings, red rimmed glasses and her hair was in a ponytail. Simons is 5'4" and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police say that Simons is considered to be endangered because of a medical condition.

Anyone with information about Simons whereabouts should call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

