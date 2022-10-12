Newport News Police searching for missing endangered 14-year-old girl

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police Department is asking for help locating a missing endangered juvenile.

Police say Amayah Smith, a 5' 4" 14-year-old black female weighing approximately 250 pounds, was last seen approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, leaving the 400 block of Crossings Court.

Amayah has long braided black hair with red tips. She was last wearing a black Nike sweatshirt.

She is believed to be endangered because of a medical condition.

Anyone who knows of Amayah’s whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Police Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.