Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Norfolk detectives looking for missing teen last seen at Lake Taylor High School

Untitled design (59).jpg
Norfolk Police Department
Untitled design (59).jpg
Posted at 7:25 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 07:25:54-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are looking for a missing 15-year-old named Quazerra Dillard.

The Norfolk Police Department says Quazerra is a runaway. They released the following description of her: “Dillard is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with white patches.”

She was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 20 at Lake Taylor High School, according to NPD.

Police say Quazerra “suffers from a mental illness” and may need medical attention.

The department is encouraging anyone with information on Quazerra's whereabouts to call 911. People can also leave tips with the Norfolk Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by downloading the P3Tips app.

In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV