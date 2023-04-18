Norfolk detectives searching for missing 12-year-old girl

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are looking for a missing 12-year-old runaway named Janiyah Mumford.

The Norfolk Police Department released the following description of Janiyah: "Mumford is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds. She was last wearing a lime green hooded sweatshirt and Nike Air Force One sneakers."

She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the 1600 block of Oakfield Avenue, according to NPD.



The department is encouraging anyone with information on Janiyah's whereabouts to call 911. People can also leave tips with the Norfolk Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by downloading the P3Tips app.

In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.

