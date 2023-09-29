Watch Now
Norfolk police are looking for 16-year-old runaway; may need medical assistance

Norfolk Police Department
Posted at 10:00 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Detectives are looking for 16-year-old Michael Saumier who they say ran away.

Saumier was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday, in the 6500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, according to the NPD. He is approximately 5'7" tall, 125 pounds, might be wearing a blue hoodie with white pants and carrying a black and gray checkered bookbag.

Police say that Saumier suffers from a behavior disorder and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Saumier whereabouts should call call dispatch at 757-441-5610, the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.

