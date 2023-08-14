Watch Now
Norfolk police are searching for missing 27-year-old

Caron Weathers has been missing from Norfolk, Va. since July 21.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Caron Weathers was reported missing to the Norfolk Police Department on July 21.

Weathers is 27-years-old, about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, according to a Norfolk Police Department incident report.

Weathers's older brother, Ryeshe Lane, told News 3 that he has not seen him in four or five months. Lane said that Weathers was allegedly spotted on Aug. 11 at the Citgo gas station at 2628 Tidewater Drive.

Anyone with information about Weathers should contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 757-441-5610 or the Missing Persons Unit directly at 757-664-7222.

