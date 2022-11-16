Watch Now
Norfolk Police looking for man last seen on Nov. 14

Posted at 4:09 PM, Nov 16, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are looking for a man last seen on Nov. 14.

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department said they are concerned about the well-being of Edward Wallace, 29.

Police said Wallace is 5'11" and weighs 185 pounds. He rides Hampton Roads Transit and is usually known to be in the Military Highway, Newport News and Oceanfront areas.

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk Police Department.

