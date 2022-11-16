Norfolk Police looking for man last seen on Nov. 14

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are looking for a man last seen on Nov. 14.

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department said they are concerned about the well-being of Edward Wallace, 29.

#NPD is looking for Edward Wallace. Detectives are concerned about his wellbeing and ask anyone with information to call police. Wallace rides @gohrt_com and frequents Military Highway, Newport News, and the Oceanfront. He is 5'11, 185 lbs, and was last seen in #Norfolk on 11/14. pic.twitter.com/aG72oo8cQT — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 16, 2022

Police said Wallace is 5'11" and weighs 185 pounds. He rides Hampton Roads Transit and is usually known to be in the Military Highway, Newport News and Oceanfront areas.

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk Police Department.

