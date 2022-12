NORFOLK, Va — Norfolk police are looking for a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 8.

On Friday night, police said Nicholas Hensley is about 5-foot-11 and weighs 150 pounds. He has short brown hair, has blue eyes and wears glasses.

He could be in the Virginia Beach area, police said.

Police said they are concerned for his safety. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.