Norfolk police looking for missing 45-year-old man last seen Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are looking for this missing man who was last seen in Norfolk on Wednesday.

David Simpson Jr., 45, was last seen on October 4 in the 2100 block of Jeffrey Drive, police say.



Police released the following description of Simpson Jr.: 5'8" and 140 pounds, short blonde hair, fair skin and blue eyes. They added that he's known to frequent the Norview and Ocean View neighborhoods of Norfolk.

Police say they are concerned for his well-being.

If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts, call police at 757-441-5610 or contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

