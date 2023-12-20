Watch Now
Norfolk police looking for missing 18-year-old last seen in Ghent

Posted at 6:40 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 06:57:41-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old last seen in Norfolk.

Owen Ayer

Owen Ayer was last seen on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Colonial Ave. in Ghent, police say.

Police shared the following description of Ayer: 6 feet tall, 190 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. They say he may be driving a silver 2005 Land Rover with dark black rims and Virginia tags TPS-6461.

Detectives say they’re concerned for his well-being and are encouraging anyone who sees him to call police at 757-441-5610.

