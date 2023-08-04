Norfolk police looking for missing teen last seen on Glen Myrtle Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen girl last seen over a week ago.

Gabriella Todman, 15, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 24, in the 8600 block of Glen Myrtle Avenue, according to police.



Detectives say they're concerned for her safety and are asking anyone with information on where she may be to reach out to them.

The department released the following description of Todman: 5'5", 135 lbs., brown eyes, curly dark brown hair, last seen wearing a black and green hoodie, black jeans, black socks and black slides. They added that she also goes by "Gabby."

Norfolk Police Department

Tips can be submitted by either calling 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.