Runaway teen found safe: Norfolk Police

Update - Norfolk Police said Jemes was found safe.

Orginial Article:

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police received a report of a runaway teen on Tuesday.

Noelle Jemes, 15, was reported as a runaway just after 9 p.m., according to Norfolk police.

Family of Noelle Jemes

Police say they were sent to the 1300 block of Kempsville Road after receiving the report. As of this writing, Jemes has not been found.

Anyone who may know where Jemes is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 757-441-5610.

In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.

Stay with News 3 for updates.