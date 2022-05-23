Watch
Norfolk Police search for missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Westover Ave

Norfolk Police
Posted at 8:04 PM, May 22, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

13-year-old Mayra Caraballo-Rodriguez was last seen walking her small black and brown dog around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 100 block of Westover Avenue, police say.

Police say Rodriguez is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds with long braided hair. She was last wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey shorts.

If you see Mayra, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

