Norfolk Police search for missing 57-year-old woman with mental health issues

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need the public's help in locating a missing 57-year-old last seen in Norfolk Monday morning.

Norfolk detectives are searching for 57-year-old Vilma S. Bautista, who was last seen walking near the intersection of E. Little Creek Road and Azalea Garden Road around 8:30 a.m.

Police say Bautista is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink vest, a light blue shirt, and a black blouse. They say she suffers from mental health issues and may be in need of medical attention.

If you see Bautista, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

