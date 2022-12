NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police need the public's help in locating an endangered missing 63-year-old man

63-year-old Melvin L. Bazemore was last seen in the 600 block of Gresham Drive around 1:20 a.m. on December 20.

Bazemore is approximately 5 feet-9 inches tall, 185 pounds with a beard, short black hair, and brown eyes.

Officials say Bazemore suffers from dementia and needs medication.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to please call 911.