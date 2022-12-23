Norfolk police search for missing man last seen at Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police needs the public's help in locating a missing 59-year-old man.

59-year-old Charles Jones was last seen around noon on Friday at Military Circle Mall.

Police say Jones is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hat, blue bomber jacket with dark colored hoodie, khaki pants, and sneakers.

It is believed that Jones is suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and may be in need of medical attention.

If you see Charles, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

