Norfolk police searching for 16-year-old last seen in February

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching for 16-year-old Emily Bowser.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Little Bay Avenue on Feb. 27 around 6:12 a.m. for the report of a runaway.

Emily Bowser has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 125 pounds and is 5'6".

If you know where she may be you're asked to call the Norfolk Police Department at (757) 664-7000.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.