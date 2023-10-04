Pasquotank Co. Sheriff’s Office hasn't found missing teen, despite reports that she's safe

PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says it has yet to locate a missing teen last seen about a week and a half ago, despite receiving information that she's safe.

The sheriff's office says 14-year-old Jada Greene was last seen around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, in the 1400 block of Soundneck Road in Elizabeth City. They say she is 5'7" and 130 pounds.



After investigating, the sheriff's office believes she left her residence willingly.

The office added that it has received information from numerous people who said Greene is safe. However, they were not willing to share her current location with law enforcement, the office says.

The office says due to the new information, Greene is classified as a runaway, and her case is not an abduction.

The sheriff's office is working with Pasquotank County Social Services and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to find Greene and safely return her home.

Anyone with information on Greene's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.

In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.