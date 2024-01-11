Police ask for public's help in finding missing teen last seen in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl who they say ran away.

El’eyona Roberts, 15, was last seen leaving her Williamsburg home on the morning of Monday, Jan. 8, according to police.

Williamsburg Police Department El’eyona Roberts

Police say she recently moved to Williamsburg from Newport News.

Police shared the following description of Roberts: Black, 5’5” and 120 lbs., long box-braided hair with red coloring.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-220-2331. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Peninsula Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

