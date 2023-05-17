Police concerned for well-being of missing woman last seen in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department says investigators are looking for a missing woman who doesn’t have her needed medication.

The woman, 34-year-old Shennelle Rogers-Griffin, was last seen near the 1900 block of Nashville Ave, around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, according to police. Authorities say she was driving a red 2015 Jeep Patriot with license plate TWB3717.



The department released the following description of Rogers-Griffin: Approximately 5’6” and about 190 pounds, last seen wearing a pink coat, black leggings, and white shoes.

Police added that they’re concerned for her well-being since she's without her medication.

Anyone with information on Rogers-Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call the department at 757–393–5300. People can also leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, by visiting www.portscrimeline.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app.