Police looking for 16-year-old who ran away from home in Newport News

Newport News Police Department
Lillie Trotter, 16
Posted at 8:12 PM, Nov 30, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News girl has been reported missing after police said she ran away from home Wednesday afternoon.

Lillie Trotter, 16, was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Ashton Green Apartments in North Newport News, police said in a news release.

"She is considered endangered because of circumstances surrounding her leaving that pose concerns for her safety," the Newport News Police Department said.

Police said Trotter is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds and has medium-length braids. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, red and black pants and black combat boots. She was also carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Police at 757–247–2500.

