Police looking for 77-year-old Portsmouth man last seen on May 2

Posted at 5:15 PM, May 09, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth continue to look for a 77-year-old man who went missing last week.

Roger Hammond was last seen on May 2, and police said he is without medication, so there's a medical concern for his well-being.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras at their homes or businesses near the 3600 block of High Street to check the footage between May 2 and May 3 to see if anything picked up Hammond's image.

Anyone who has information about where Hammond might be is asked to call the police department's Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

