ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are asking for the public's help finding an 88-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Allen Saunders was last seen on North Road Street at 3:30 p.m.

Saunders is described as being 6'7" tall with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen driving a later model white Ford Ranger truck.

If you have seen Saunders or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.

