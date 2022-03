ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile.

Police say Zamari Tylen Lee Person was last seen in the area of River Road. They didn't say when he was reported missing.

Person is described as being 5'2" tall and weighing about 100 lb.

If you have seen Person or know where he may be, you're asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.

