Police looking for missing 13-year-old boy last seen on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Kamari Mitchell-Jordan was last seen on Saturday, July 29 around noon near the 60 block of Dale Drive, police say. Police say he was reported as a runaway.



The department says he was last seen wearing “black baller shorts and a black shirt with Frosted Flakes on the front.”

Anyone with information on where Mitchell-Jordan may be is asked to call police at 757-393-8536. You can also leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

