Police looking for missing 9-year-old Virginia Beach boy

Posted at 5:18 AM, Mar 11, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for a missing Virginia Beach boy who hasn't been seen since late Sunday night.

Collin Nice, 9, left his home around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, police say. He lives in the 2700 block of Indian River Rd, according to police.

Police shared the following description of Nice (pictured below): 4 ft. tall and 65 lbs.; blonde hair and brown eyes; last seen in his pajamas. He could possibly be carrying a camouflage bag, police added.

Untitled design - 2024-03-11T051519.221.jpg

Anyone with information on Nice’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-385-4101.

