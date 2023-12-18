Police looking for missing girl, last seen in NYC, who’s possibly in Virginia

A missing child who was last seen in New York City could now be in Virginia, according to police. They said they believe the girl is in extreme danger.

Virginia State Police issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert for 3-year-old Kadence France around 5:20 a.m. on Monday. France was last seen in New York City on Saturday at her father’s house in Staten Island, according to police.

Police shared the following description of France: Black, 3 feet tall, 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They said she was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a winter cap with pom poms, black leggings and black Ugg boots.

France was last seen with a woman named Randalae Rhodes, police said. They shared the following description of Rhodes: Black, 26 years old, 5'6", 240 pounds with brown eyes. She is possibly driving a blue Honda Accord, police said.

Police said France’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you see France or Rhodes, you’re asked to call 911.

Stay with News 3 for updates.